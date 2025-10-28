2034 World Cup to feature Saudi Arabia’s 1,150 Feet high ‘Sky Football Stadium’

JEDDAH – Imagine a football stadium hovering high above the desert, with thousands of fans cheering for their teams. This sounds like the plot of some science fiction movie, but it’s not fiction; it’s Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Kingdom unveiled plans for NEOM Stadium, which is set to become the world’s first-ever “sky stadium.” The massive project is said to be 350 meters (1,150 feet) above the desert floor within the futuristic NEOM city of The Line, the stadium will host 46,000 fans and operate entirely on solar and wind energy.

Its construction is said to start in 2027, with a grand opening expected in 2032 which will be perfectly timed for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

🚨 Saudi Arabia is set to construct the world's first "sky stadium”. 🏟️ It will be suspended 1,150 feet above the ground, the venue is expected to open around 2032 and will host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/LO7WE3RIMV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 27, 2025

While the “sky stadium” has yet to make waves in local media, previous reports highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans for 15 new stadiums as part of its World Cup 2034 bid. Among these, the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh will become the Kingdom’s largest, with a staggering 92,760-seat capacity, set to open by 2029.

NEOM Sky Stadium is designed to integrate seamlessly into The Line, a linear smart city showcasing cutting-edge architecture and sustainability. FIFA has given preliminary approval, recognizing the stadium’s potential to set new global standards for eco-friendly sports venues.

The stadium will also have sports-centric neighborhood near Health and Well-Being District, creating a hub for athletic excellence.