Getz Pharma: Pioneering the Future of Obesity and Diabetes Management with Novel GLP-1 & GIP RA Therapies

In the global landscape of metabolic health management, Getz Pharma stands out as the first and only pharmaceutical company in the world to offer a complete range of GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist therapies. This initiative underscores Getz Pharma’s commitment to addressing the diverse needs of patients, particularly in Pakistan, where accessibility and affordability are paramount.

GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists are a class of medications that mimic natural gut hormones called incretins. By enhancing the body’s own mechanisms, these drugs lower blood glucose levels while protecting the heart, reduce appetite, slow gastric emptying and promote sustained weight loss. Globally, GLP-1 and GIP agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide have become the new gold standard in diabetes and obesity management, outperforming older treatments and reshaping the way clinicians approach metabolic disease. Until now, Pakistanis who needed these medicines faced two choices: import or go without. The imported versions cost up to 5–10 times the average monthly income of a middle-class household. A shipment delayed by global logistics or foreign regulatory hurdles could mean a patient’s carefully managed regimen collapsing overnight. Grey-market imports gambled on purity and safety.

Tailored Solutions for Many Patients

Understanding the unique challenges faced by Pakistani patients, Getz Pharma has developed a diverse portfolio of GLP-1 and GIP therapies to cater to varying preferences and financial considerations:

● Tirzee (tirzepatide): A dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist administered via a convenient weekly auto-injector. The Tirzee auto-injector is one of its kind, a hidden needle for the needle-phobic. The pen guarantees sterility, ensures exact dosing, and reduces the risk of contamination or user error compared to traditional multi-use vials.

● SEM-O (semaglutide): Oral semaglutide represents a significant breakthrough, being one of the first pharmaceutically equivalent products manufactured in Pakistan. This once-a-day GLP-1 receptor agonist uniquely incorporates SNAC technology to enhance the medication’s oral absorption, ideal for patients who fear injections and prefer an affordable oral option.

● SEM-P (semaglutide): Available in both vial and pre-filled pen formulations. Each vial pack includes four complimentary needles. The Sem-P pen is a multi-dose disposable device designed for weekly administration of the GLP-1 receptor agonist. It combines dosing accuracy with ease of use, ensuring consistent delivery and enhanced patient adherence.

The Importance of Biosimilars in Pakistan

Getz Pharma’s GLP-1 and GIP therapies are biosimilars, biological products that are highly similar to an already approved originator product but are more affordable and accessible [1]. This breakthrough innovation pivots on three tangible benefits: Affordability, Availability, and Assured Quality. Prof. Javed Akram, an endocrinologist from Karachi recalls the frustration of turning away patients.

“We knew these drugs existed,” he says, “but we couldn’t get them. It’s hard to know the technology exists in the world but is out of our reach. For the first time, clinicians can prescribe advanced metabolic care without worrying about affordability or shipment delays.”

Expert Advice Still Matters

While these therapies are exciting, they are prescription-only and should be taken under medical supervision. Every individual’s health profile is different, and a doctor can help determine the safest and most effective treatment plan—often alongside lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

Commitment to Excellence: Global Accreditations

Getz Pharma’s dedication to quality is reflected in its adherence to international standards and certifications:

● WHO Prequalification: The manufacturing facility’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), ensuring the production of medicines that meet global quality standards.

● PIC/S GMP Standards: Compliance with the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) GMP standards further attests to the facility’s commitment to quality and safety.

● EAEU GMP: Getz Pharma stands as the only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan to be awarded the EAEU GMP certification — a centralized Good Manufacturing Practices standard acknowledged by five Central Asian countries: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Russia.

● LEED Platinum Certification: As the only pharmaceutical manufacturing company in South Asia to achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, Getz Pharma demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

● ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation: The company’s laboratories are accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, ensuring reliable and efficient testing procedures.

These accreditations highlight Getz Pharma’s unwavering commitment to producing safe, effective, and high-quality medicines that meet the needs of patients worldwide.

Beyond Medicines: Dedicated Patient Support

Then there’s the commitment to the user experience. Any patient who buys these therapies is signed up with a patient educator and a nutrition expert. Each prescription becomes an entry point into a structured, data- and evidence-driven support network, designed to help patients stay adherent and accountable while clinicians monitor outcomes in real time. Agha Sadiq, director of the business unit at Getz Pharma, says, “We didn’t want to just sell a molecule. We wanted to build an ecosystem of care. Every patient deserves the science, but also the support—guidance on nutrition, lifestyle, and the daily discipline these therapies require. That’s where long-term outcomes are decided.”

Recognizing that effective treatment goes beyond medications, Getz Pharma has also launched CareConnect, a dedicated platform designed to address all patient-related queries and concerns. Patients can access expert guidance and personalized care by calling (021) 111-455-455.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only. Please consult healthcare professionals for diagnosis and treatment recommendations.

Reference:

1. European Medicines Agency. (2024). Biosimilar medicines: Overview. Retrieved October 21, 2025, from https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory-overview/biosimilar-medicines-overview