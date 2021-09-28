Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners falls into Gilgit-Baltistan drain
GILGIT – At least five people were killed and 15 more injured after a van carrying mourners to a Chehlum procession fell into a drain in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.
The incident happened near Danyore bridge at Karakoram Highway in Nagar district when the van was passing from a narrow curve and felling into the drain.
Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital. Three of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition.
In another incident, at least 20 mourners were injured when a vehicle was hit by a landslide in Nagar district. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit, for treatment.
