Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners falls into Gilgit-Baltistan drain

07:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners falls into Gilgit-Baltistan drain
Share

GILGIT – At least five people were killed and 15 more injured after a van carrying mourners to a Chehlum procession fell into a drain in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Danyore bridge at Karakoram Highway in Nagar district when the van was passing from a narrow curve and felling into the drain.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital. Three of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition.  

In another incident, at least 20 mourners were injured when a vehicle was hit by a landslide in Nagar district. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit, for treatment.

More From This Category
Young female doctor shot dead by robbers upon ...
09:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad ...
04:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Most awaited vivo Y33s launched in Pakistan
03:47 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
01:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Pakistan urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s ...
01:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged ...
12:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr