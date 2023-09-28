Farrukh Habib picked up in Gwadar: PTI

QUETTA – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday claimed that party leader and former minister Farrukh Habib was kidnapped by people in uniform in the country’s southwestern region.

A post shared by PTI's official handle said Farrukh Habib has been taken into custody from Gwadar.

PTI said law enforcement officials along with 7-8 people in plain clothes took away Farrukh Habib, without showing warrants.

گوادر بلوچستان کے علاقے سے سابق وفاقی وزیر فرخ حبیب، ان کے بھائی اور دیگر 4 ساتھیوں کو پولیس یونیفارم میں ملبوس ایک شخص اور 7-8 سادہ کپڑوں میں نامعلوم افراد نے آدھی رات کے وقت بغیر کسی وارنٹ کے حراست میں لیا



ہم امید کرتے ہیں کہ قانون کے مطابق تمام زیرحراست افراد کو آج صبح عدالت… — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 27, 2023

The former minister was elected to the National Assembly from Faisalabad and dodged arrest amid massive crackdown on Imran Khan-led party that ensued after the violent protests of May 9.

Scores of PTI leaders and workers have faced legal challenges in the wake of attacks on civil, and army installations.

May 9 riots were sparked in various parts across Pakistan after the PTI chief Imran Khan was held in graft case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were also detained for their involvement in attacks.