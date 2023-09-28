Farrukh Habib picked up in Gwadar: PTI

QUETTA – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday claimed that party leader and former minister Farrukh Habib was kidnapped by people in uniform in the country’s southwestern region.
A post shared by PTI's official handle said Farrukh Habib has been taken into custody from Gwadar.
PTI said law enforcement officials along with 7-8 people in plain clothes took away Farrukh Habib, without showing warrants.
گوادر بلوچستان کے علاقے سے سابق وفاقی وزیر فرخ حبیب، ان کے بھائی اور دیگر 4 ساتھیوں کو پولیس یونیفارم میں ملبوس ایک شخص اور 7-8 سادہ کپڑوں میں نامعلوم افراد نے آدھی رات کے وقت بغیر کسی وارنٹ کے حراست میں لیا— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 27, 2023
The former minister was elected to the National Assembly from Faisalabad and dodged arrest amid massive crackdown on Imran Khan-led party that ensued after the violent protests of May 9.
Scores of PTI leaders and workers have faced legal challenges in the wake of attacks on civil, and army installations.
May 9 riots were sparked in various parts across Pakistan after the PTI chief Imran Khan was held in graft case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were also detained for their involvement in attacks.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
