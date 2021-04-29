PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first against Shaheens

HARARE – Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor Thursday won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against Pakistan in Harare.

Shaheens and the Chevrons are facing each other in the longest format of cricket after eight long years. The last encounter between the two sides in the Test format was held in 2013 at the same venue.

Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe without key leg-spinner Yasir Shah today. Pakistan has leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood and off-spinner Sajid Khan to chose from, who both have not played a Test yet.

Pakistani captain is expecting to give best in test series. Skipper Babar Azam while speaking in a virtual talk mentioned that, ‘The Harare pitch prepared for the first Test gives a better look. There is a bit of grass on the surface and even the pitch looks firm and suitable for Test cricket. Let’s see how it will behave during the Test.’

Meanwhile, the hosts have named a young squad for the two-match series against Pakistan with the inclusion of five uncapped players. Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all earned their maiden Test call-ups.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.