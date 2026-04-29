Influencer Laraib Malik blocks Rajab Butt on Instgram, shares his private message

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt is once again making headlines, this time over a personal life controversy.

Influencer Laraib Malik claimed that Rajab Butt sent her a private message on Instagram. Malik immediately blocked him and allegedly shared screenshots of the exchange on social media.

According to reports, Rajab Butt approached Malik presenting himself as a “big fan.” Malik, however, decided to make the matter public, stating she had blocked him immediately, citing “queen behavior” as her approach.

Following this revelation, Malik received widespread support from social media users, while Rajab Butt faced heavy criticism.

This controversy comes amid ongoing public discussions about Rajab Butt’s marital life, including reports of his separation and divorce from his wife, Iman Fatima.

Rumors surrounding his personal life had already divided fans, and the latest incident has raised further questions about his social media reputation.