US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)