ADB announces $3m emergency aid for Pakistan flood relief

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced $3 million in emergency aid for Pakistan.

According to sources, ADB President Masato Kanda visited the Ravi River in Lahore and decided to provide a $3 million emergency grant for flood relief. During his visit, he expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan.

In a statement, the ADB said the funds will be used for the immediate rehabilitation of affected families and communities. Masato Kanda also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where discussions were held on investment and reforms.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on Pakistan’s role as a key global supplier of minerals, and the recently approved $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq project was also discussed.

The ADB President also visited the BISP Center and the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Factory, where he met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior officials to discuss the development agenda.