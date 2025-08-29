Nha Clears Air On Reports Of Motorway Closure Amid Floods

LAHORE – Punjab is facing severe flooding after heavy monsoon rains and release of water from Indian dams caused Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers to surge. Amid panic, several reports claimed closure of some Motorway routes for safety of commuters.

Amid contrasting reports, National Highways Authority (NHA) dropped bombshell clarification, saying every single motorway in Pakistan is open, safe, and running without a hitch!

Contrary to flood-fueled rumors raging across social media, NHA has made it crystal clear: not one motorway is underwater, not one road is blocked. “Traffic is flowing nonstop,” the spokesperson thundered, slamming those spreading fear with false claims.

To keep nation moving, NHA has launched 24/7 control room, while none other than the Chairman himself is on the ground, personally supervising operations.

Punjab Floods

Chenab at Qadirabad and Khanki, Ravi at Jassar, and Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala are experiencing exceptionally high floods. Sialkot recorded 363.5mm of rainfall, the highest in 49 years, and more rain is expected across Punjab.

PMD forecasts continued very high flood levels in the coming days, while water from the rivers will flow downstream into Sindh. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered ministers to monitor relief operations personally, and prominent donors have pledged support to flood victims.