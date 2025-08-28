Ravi River floods Private Housing Societies Near Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE – Floodwaters from the Ravi River have reached private housing societies near Thokar Niaz Beg, putting several communities at high risk. Authorities warn of a possible surge in the river’s flow in the coming hours.

Armed forces and district administration are actively taking protective measures to save residents from the approaching floodwaters. Emergency embankments are being constructed to prevent the river from inundating these private housing societies and surrounding neighborhoods.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited affected area to assess the situation and oversee the ongoing safety measures.

Authorities have evacuated residents and livestock from vulnerable areas, urging citizens to stay away from flood-prone zones as a precaution.

Massive Evacuations underway

Severe flooding in Punjab displaced around 2lac people as the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers overflow. Rescue teams, with army support, are evacuating residents by boat, relocating people and livestock from low-lying areas.

The floods worsened after India released water from upstream dams. Sialkot recorded its highest rainfall in 49 years, leaving homes, cars, and streets submerged. Many residents are stranded, while some are refusing to evacuate due to concerns about property and livestock.

The floods add to the devastation caused by recent monsoon rains, which have killed over 800 people in Pakistan since June.