Gold rates drop in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price - 29 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

