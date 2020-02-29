PSL 2020 — Match 12: Multan Sultans defeat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs
MULTAN - Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs in the 12th match of the PSL 2020 at Multan Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).
Batting first Multan Sultan scored 199 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Railee Rousouw scored unbeaten 100 while Skipper Shan Masood smashed 46 runs.
In reply, Quetta Gladiators scored 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets in twenty overs. Shane Waston scored 80 runs for Quetta Gladiators.
Bilawal Bhatti took three wickets while Imran Tahir got two for Multan Sultans. Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in today's second match.
