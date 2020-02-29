Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed, taking the total tally to four in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed and taking the total tally of coronavirus’ confirmed cases to four in Pakistan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed on Saturday.

The patients and those who maintained contact with them have also been quarantined. Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said reports have been summoned from all the provincial governments about the steps and arrangements taken to deal with the coronavirus.

She said facilities to diagnose the disease have been provided in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. She said it is the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan that we should not be afraid of the coronavirus rather fight it.

The Special Assistant said proper awareness will be created amongst the general public in order to ensure their protection from the virus.

She said we should keep in mind that the recovery rate of this disease is over ninety-eight percent. She also shared a Dua to get rid of the virus saying there is no need to be a worry. She said this virus is curable however; taking care of cleanliness is of vital importance.

However, Dr Mirza had assured the nation via a couple of tweets that both the earlier coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Pakistan were “stable and improving”.

The pandemic has triggered panic around the world after it killed 2,700 people around the world (mostly in China) and affected more than 80,000 around the world. Iran has emerged as a major hotspot, with 139 reported cases and 19 deaths.

The virus, which causes people to suffer from pneumonia, causes people to suffer from cough, fever and breathing difficulties. The virus originated from Wuhan’s wet markets and have spread to Europe and South Asia.-Agencies