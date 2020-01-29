Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi's war-mongering remarks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday completely rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, "These remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP Government and leadership’s desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory,anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies".

Modi while addressing the military troops on Tuesday in Delhi said that Indian forces will not take more than seven to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust.

The FO added, "The Indian Prime Minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India".

Referring to a rare aerial engagement between the forces of to countries, it said: "Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces".

No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action.

Pakistan has also urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security.

"We hope steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu &Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia."

