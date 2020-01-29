Female polio vaccinator killed in Swabi firing incident
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Female polio vaccinator killed in Swabi firing incident
Share

PESHAWAR - Unknown gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a female polio worker and wounded another in Swabi's Parmoli area. 

The polio vaccinators came under attack when they were on duty aims at eliminating the crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease.

Police also confirmed the incident, stating that the injured lady health worker was shifted to the Kalu Khan Hospital for treatment. 

Swabi's District Police Officer Imran Shahid said that the incident happened in the area where security was not on high alert. 

He said that evidence including bullets have been collected from the crime scene for investigation. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to submit a report on the incident.

More From This Category
Security forces kill five terrorists in N ...
11:53 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
First ever Pak-Africa Trade Conference begins in ...
09:02 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
Govt constitutes technical committee to monitor ...
08:36 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
PTI govt opens process for privatisation of ...
09:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
ATC acquits 40 accused in Youhanabad lynching ...
09:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
'Anti-state' Facebook posts: Lahore journalist's ...
07:54 PM | 29 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This British Envoy is in love with Pakistani food and Urdu
11:50 AM | 30 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr