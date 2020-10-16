LHC disposes pleas against barricading roads to stop PDM's Gujranwala public gathering
Web Desk
01:14 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
LHC disposes pleas against barricading roads to stop PDM's Gujranwala public gathering
Share

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has wrapped up pleas against blocking main roads to stop opposition alliance’ Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala today (Friday).

According to media details, Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais appeared before the court and informed the court that No worker of the PDM has been arrested, as the opposition parties have been allowed to hold peaceful protest.

Subsequently, the court has dismissed the matter on advocate general’s statement.

On the other hand, preparations have been completed for PDM, an alliance of major opposition parties, show of political force in Gujranwala today.

At least 7,000 policemen and officers have been deployed at the Jinnah Stadium for security reasons as main leaders of major oppositions parties will address the public gathering in Gujranwala. 

More From This Category
Man injured after huge fire erupted in ...
12:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan handled corona virus pandemic better ...
12:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
ATC extends bail of PML-N leaders till Oct 20 in ...
11:46 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Girl allegedly raped by father in Punjab
11:30 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in ...
11:07 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
NATO convoy attacked in Khyber, Four Humvees ...
10:53 AM | 17 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list
12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr