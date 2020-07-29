After Tania Aidrus, Zafar Mirza resigns as special assistant to PM on health
Web Desk
06:33 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday resinged from the post, hours after another PM’s aide on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidruse stepped down.

Mirza announced his resignaton on Twitter handle saying, “I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Flag of Pakistan on a personal invitation of @ImranKhanPTI leaving WHO”.

“I worked hard & honestly. It was a privilege to serve Pakistan. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Flag of Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort,” he added.

He citied ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs & criticism on the government as reason behind his resignation.

“I choose to resign. Pakistani people deserve a better health care. I have worked sincerely to contribute to this cause. Flag of Pakistan will Inshallah emerge out of COVID-19 with a stronger hlth care system,” he concluded.

Earlier today, Aidrus has tendered resignation. Former Google executive posted her resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday.

She took charge as the head of Digital Pakistan in December 2019 and was appointed special assistant in February 2020.

She faced criticism after the cabinet division published the assets and citizenships of the special assistants and advisers in prime minister’s cabinet. Aidrus is a Canadian national with a Singaporean residency.

In her Tweet, she said criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of her citizenship status was “clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan”.

“I believe the recent discourse in the public sphere about my Canadian nationality, which is a consequence of my birth and not an acquisition of choice, is a distraction to my ability to execute on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan,” she clarified.

