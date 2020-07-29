Three injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Web Desk
11:09 PM | 29 Jul, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Three citizens including two women were injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), reported ISPR on Wednesday.

In the firing, civilians were targeted in Rakhchikri Sector in which three residents of Akhori village got injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on Tuesday in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, Farida Bibi w/o Muhammad Nazeer; Alam Bibi w/o Akram Hussain; and Safeer s/o Noor Din, residents of Village Akhori, sustained serious injuries.

