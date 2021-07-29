World Bank vice president to visit Pakistan next week for crucial talks
World Bank’s Vice President for South Asian region, Hartwig Schafer, is scheduled to arrive on Pakistan on Tuesday in next week on 7-day long visit to hold a discussion on various issues including country’s ambitious reforms program on human capital and economic and inclusive growth.
Hartwig Schafer will meet with officials from the ministries of economic affairs, finance and revenue, planning and development, commerce, energy, health and climate change and discuss WB’s financial activities in Pakistan.
Reports citing officials of Ministry of Economic Affairs said the WB’s upcoming Country Partnership Framework (CPF) will also brought under discussion.
The international financial institution, as per the report, is working on a new five-year CPF program for Pakistan possibly involving $10 to $12 billion.
