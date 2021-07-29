Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar returns after participating in Russian Navy Day Parade

08:46 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar returns after participating in Russian Navy Day Parade
Share

Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar has returned to the country after participating in the 325th Russian Navy Day Parade in St Petersburg.

During the visit, mission commander and commanding officer PNS Zulfiquar held meetings with Commander Leningrad Naval Base Capt Saloshin Andrev and Deputy Governor External Relations Evgeny D. Grigoriev at St Petersburg.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The Russian side expressed goodwill and warmth for the Pakistan Navy and thanked it for joining the Russian Navy Day Parade.

Pakistan’s mission commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Russia in general and Russian Federation Navy in particular.

PNS Zulfiqar, the lead ship of the F-22P Zulfiqar-class guided-missile frigates of Pakistan Navy, arrived at St Petersburg on July 24.

On arrival, the ship was received by the host navy and Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Moscow, the navy said on Twitter.

PNS Nasr sets sail for Africa on humanitarian ... 04:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy Ship, PNS NASR has sailed for several African countries with mission to help them on ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives 3 million Moderna vaccine doses ...
07:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
PTI MPA Nazir Chohan sent on physical remand for ...
06:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Punjab education minister announces date to ...
06:18 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
PM Imran cites discrepancies in 'abduction' of ...
04:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Man held for attempting to escape without ...
02:51 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
NCOC chief breaks silence on complete lockdown in ...
02:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pornography case: Bail plea of Shilpa Shetty’s husband rejected
09:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr