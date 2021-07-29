Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar returns after participating in Russian Navy Day Parade

Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar has returned to the country after participating in the 325th Russian Navy Day Parade in St Petersburg.

During the visit, mission commander and commanding officer PNS Zulfiquar held meetings with Commander Leningrad Naval Base Capt Saloshin Andrev and Deputy Governor External Relations Evgeny D. Grigoriev at St Petersburg.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest were discussed. The Russian side expressed goodwill and warmth for the Pakistan Navy and thanked it for joining the Russian Navy Day Parade.

Pakistan’s mission commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Russia in general and Russian Federation Navy in particular.

PNS Zulfiqar, the lead ship of the F-22P Zulfiqar-class guided-missile frigates of Pakistan Navy, arrived at St Petersburg on July 24.

On arrival, the ship was received by the host navy and Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Moscow, the navy said on Twitter.