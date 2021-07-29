Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates husband’s 33rd birthday in style

Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrated the birthday of her husband Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday as he turned 33.

Mahmood shared photos from the celebration on his Instagram story and thanked Bakhtawar for the arrangement.

The photos show a room decorated balloons, tables laid with flowers and a rainbow cake.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry tied the knot at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.