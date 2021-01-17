PNS Nasr sets sail for Africa on humanitarian mission (VIDEO)
04:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
PNS Nasr sets sail for Africa on humanitarian mission (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy Ship, PNS NASR has sailed for several African countries with mission to help them on humanitarian basis.

According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, the ship will provide essential commodities to the flood-hit and drought-affected African countries, including Djibouti, Sudan and Niger.

The ship will also make a goodwill gesture visit to Kenya.

The visit activity is aimed to promote bilateral relations and explore new dimensions of cooperation with African countries under Government's "Engage Africa Policy".

