PNS Nasr sets sail for Africa on humanitarian mission (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Navy Ship, PNS NASR has sailed for several African countries with mission to help them on humanitarian basis.
According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, the ship will provide essential commodities to the flood-hit and drought-affected African countries, including Djibouti, Sudan and Niger.
PNS NASR sailed to African countries on HADR mission for flood-stricken & drought-ridden areas at Djibouti, Sudan & Niger as Overseas Deployment (OSD); will also undertake goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya. OSD is being undertaken in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs pic.twitter.com/FuhzQmpOsz— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 17, 2021
The ship will also make a goodwill gesture visit to Kenya.
The visit activity is aimed to promote bilateral relations and explore new dimensions of cooperation with African countries under Government's "Engage Africa Policy".
