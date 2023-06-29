Ogra clears the air about petrol prices speculations

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has refuted reports about price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

No speculation should be made about the pricing of petroleum products, according to the spokesperson of Ogra, who also stated that no summary regarding the prices of petroleum products has been sent to the federal government.

It should be mentioned that some media reports claimed that the petrol price is likely to get a cut by up to Rs6.50 per litre from the start of next month however the price of high-speed diesel may increase by Rs13.84 per litre.

Earlier this month, the price of petrol remained unchanged considering the exchange rates throughout the world.

The cost of gasoline is presently Rs. 262 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs. 253 per litre.