Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2024 starts on May 1

SHARJAH—The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), the region's most significant celebration of knowledge, creativity, art, and innovation, will return for its 15th edition on May 1. The highly anticipated event will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah until May 12.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the festival organizer, has confirmed that the 12-day festival will be packed with activities for young readers, artists, creatives, and their families. The event will feature millions of books, including the latest releases in children's and young adult literature from around the world. Moreover, it will provide the region's most extensive platform for cultural and artistic appreciation with theatrical performances, culinary demonstrations, workshops in STEM, social media, music, and several other areas of interest. The event will also include exciting competitions, activities, animation events, and more.

The literary program of SCRF 2024 will include discussions between Arab and international authors, publishers, sports and media personalities, book signing events, storytelling sessions, reading activities for children, and other literary workshops.

SCRF will also provide a world-class networking platform for publishers, booksellers, literary agents, authors, illustrators, artists, librarians, cultural and literary entities, and governments from around the world. The goal is to connect, explore collaborations, and explore ways to boost the local and regional landscape for publishing and other creative industries.

The festival will announce the winners of the prestigious accolades that SBA has designed to support the children's literature industry, namely, the Sharjah Children's Book Award, Books for Visually Impaired Children Award, and the Sharjah Audio Book Award.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, "SCRF reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), furthering our unwavering commitment to human development and the advancement of intellectual and creative capacities, which serve as foundational elements of sustainable progress here in the UAE."

He added, "SCRF is pivotal in Sharjah's dedication to nurturing knowledgeable and conscious generations. Aligned with our leadership's commitment to identifying and nurturing children's talents, the festival serves as a vibrant platform conducive to learning, entertainment, and an appreciation for the arts while also facilitating an environment for professionals in children's and young adult literature to exchange best practices and insights."

Khawla Al Mujaini, SCRF's General Coordinator, emphasized the festival's diverse and rich agenda, saying, "This year's edition is poised to make significant contributions to the intellectual and creative development of the younger generation. Through diverse cultural, entertainment, and artistic activities, we aim to cultivate their skills, unearth their talents across various domains, and foster collaborative endeavours among writers, illustrators, and publishers, thereby elevating the children's literature industry."