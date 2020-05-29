Four doctors die from coronavirus in Lahore, Peshawar
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 29 May, 2020
Four doctors die from coronavirus in Lahore, Peshawar
Share

LAHORE – Four doctors died from COVID-19 in Peshawar and Lahore in last 24 hours while Lahore General Hospital MS has also self-isolated himself after contracting the infection.

Three doctors Sana Fatima, Salman Tahir and Dr Naeem Akhtar lost their lives in Lahore while a doctor died in Peshawar.

Fatima was an FCPS doctor and worked at a private laboratory. She was being treated for virus at a private hospital since May 20. Salman Tahir was an MBBS fourth year student at a private medical college.

Dr. Naeem Akhtar, who hailed from Gujranwala, also died due to coronavirus at Services Hospital in Lahore. He was a psychologist at the Lahore’s Social Security Hospital

A doctor working with a private hospital in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been admitted to a hospital in Peshawar after he tested positive for coronavirus. He could not survive the infection.

More From This Category
Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ...
09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record ...
09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to ...
08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
This Chinese devoted 3 years of his life to boost ...
07:06 PM | 30 May, 2020
First bulk cargo ship reaches at Gwadar port: ...
05:46 PM | 30 May, 2020
UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight ...
05:39 PM | 30 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr