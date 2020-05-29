Four doctors die from coronavirus in Lahore, Peshawar
Share
LAHORE – Four doctors died from COVID-19 in Peshawar and Lahore in last 24 hours while Lahore General Hospital MS has also self-isolated himself after contracting the infection.
Three doctors Sana Fatima, Salman Tahir and Dr Naeem Akhtar lost their lives in Lahore while a doctor died in Peshawar.
Fatima was an FCPS doctor and worked at a private laboratory. She was being treated for virus at a private hospital since May 20. Salman Tahir was an MBBS fourth year student at a private medical college.
Dr. Naeem Akhtar, who hailed from Gujranwala, also died due to coronavirus at Services Hospital in Lahore. He was a psychologist at the Lahore’s Social Security Hospital
A doctor working with a private hospital in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been admitted to a hospital in Peshawar after he tested positive for coronavirus. He could not survive the infection.
- Coronavirus cases soar above 6 million worldwide11:28 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020