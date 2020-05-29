Four doctors die from coronavirus in Lahore, Peshawar

LAHORE – Four doctors died from COVID-19 in Peshawar and Lahore in last 24 hours while Lahore General Hospital MS has also self-isolated himself after contracting the infection.

Three doctors Sana Fatima, Salman Tahir and Dr Naeem Akhtar lost their lives in Lahore while a doctor died in Peshawar.

Fatima was an FCPS doctor and worked at a private laboratory. She was being treated for virus at a private hospital since May 20. Salman Tahir was an MBBS fourth year student at a private medical college.

Dr. Naeem Akhtar, who hailed from Gujranwala, also died due to coronavirus at Services Hospital in Lahore. He was a psychologist at the Lahore’s Social Security Hospital

A doctor working with a private hospital in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been admitted to a hospital in Peshawar after he tested positive for coronavirus. He could not survive the infection.