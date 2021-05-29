FM Qureshi holds meetings with Iraqi leadership, seeks meaningful ties

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently on a three-day visit to Iraq, has held meetings with the top Iraqi leadership for a meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

So far, Qureshi has held meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanimi and discussed with them issues of bilateral and regional interest.

Qureshi called on Iraqi President Barham Salih and conveyed him the “best wishes from Pakistan’s leadership and people for prosperity for the people and government of Iraq”. He wrote on his Instagram handle after the meeting, “Called on His Excellency President Barham Salih today and conveyed best wishes from Pakistan’s leadership and people for prosperity for the people and government of Iraq. Also expressed condolence on the fire in Ibn al Khatib Covid Hospital recently that took many lives.”

During his meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, Qureshi said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan were looking forward to welcoming Al-Kadhimi to Pakistan soon. He said in an Instagram post later, “Wonderful to call on H.E PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi. PM @imrankhan.pti and the govt and people look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon. Pakistan and Iraq are brotherly Muslim countries bonded together by strong mutual affinities & Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iraq.

Later on Saturday, Qureshi addressed a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad after talks that focused on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. He said Pakistan wanted to establish a partnership with Iraq based on mutual interests.

The foreign minister laid emphasis on the need for high level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was determined to extending every possible cooperation to Iraq for food security. He said that around 200000 Pakistanis visit sacred places in Iraq every year. He said the Pakistani government would soon introduce a Pilgrims Management Policy to facilitate them.

Qureshi said the Afghan peace process must go forward. He said during talks with the Iraqi counterpart, he apprised him of the role played by Pakistan in the peace process.