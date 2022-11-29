Pakistan beat Iran to clinch Central Asian Volleyball Champions 2022
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan defeated Iran 3-1 in the final match to win the Central Asian Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.
The 5-nation championship was held for first in Pakistan after a gap of 17 years. The Gymnasium Hall of Sports Board Punjab, Lahore, hosted the event.
Besides Pakistan and Iran, teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan took part in the event.
As the Pakistani team knocked out the former champion Iran, social media users expressed joy over the victory and appreciated the performance of the team.
Alhmdulilh Another victory❣️— Hamza (@Hamza67353762) November 29, 2022
🇵🇰 won the Central Asian Volleyball Championship after beating 🇮🇷 by 3-1 in Final.
Congrats 👏👏👏👏👏👏#volleyball #asianvolleyball #sports #geosuper #PakistanZindabad #pakistansports pic.twitter.com/TPEIXwQWje
Congratulations to our heroes for winning the Central Asian Volleyball Championship by defeating Iran in the finals by 3-1! 🇵🇰#BehindShaheens pic.twitter.com/NZtd6gHuNx— The Shaheens Brigade (@ShaheensBrigade) November 29, 2022
Congregational to team pakistan to win Central Asian Volleyball Championship #GetSetSmash #PAKvIRN #CAVA #volleyballgame pic.twitter.com/WoPzVXqjJm— 💢main ubaid❤💫 (@Ubaidur79797976) November 29, 2022
#Congratulations Pakistan volleyball team 🇵🇰— Engr Samar Ayaz (@samar_engr) November 29, 2022
For winning central asian volleyball championship #PakistanZindabad
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Submarine cable cuts disrupt internet services in Pakistan09:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan beat Iran to clinch Central Asian Volleyball Champions 202209:52 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Congratulations pour in for new Army Chief General Asim Munir08:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- PITB, IT industry and academia join hands to launch Digital Hunar 2.0 ...07:27 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
-
- Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins over internet07:01 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire04:51 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022