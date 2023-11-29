Gold price up by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with international upward trend on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price went up by Rs2,600 to settle at Rs221,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,229 to reach Rs189,472.

In international market, gold price increased by $29 to reach $2,062 per ounce.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its upward march and shattered all records in outgoing week as it climbed over 470 points as investors continue to buy amid encouraging economic outlook.

On Wednesday, Stock Exchange surapssed all previous record, crossing 61,000 point mark.

The 100-index gained 470 points in the opening hours of trading to reach 61,200 points.