PM Imran launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The launching ceremony of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum was held in the country’s federal capital where Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the ceremony.

Khan speaking at the ceremony stressed to learn a lot from China in countering urban planning issues. He said the PTI government has been taking steps for more foreign investment along with the ease of doing business to attract more investment in less time.

Recalling the use of modern technology to resolve the urban issues, the premier said many cities in Pakistan are rapidly being urbanized.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also addressed the investment ceremony. The objective of the forum is to promote sustainable investment and export industry and the development of modern technology in Pakistan.

The forum between the iron brother nations has been developed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises which is aimed at increasing Chinese companies' investment in Pakistan and promotion of business to business industrial cooperation.

Officials of the two countries agreed to establish a business forum with the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Board of Investment for improved cooperation. The forum consists of eighteen Chinese and nineteen Pakistani companies.

