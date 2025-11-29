Gold prices soar by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold closed the business week with significant gains in domestic market amid rising global prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price moved up by Rs5,300 to settle at Rs444,162.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs4,544, taking new rate to Rs380,797 in local market.

The precious commodity recorded an increase of $53 in international bullion market where the new price has soared to $4,218 per ounce.

A day earlier, the gold prices witnessed no change in local and international markets.

Meanwhile, Tte weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), surged by 0.73 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on November 27, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 337.99 points, up from 335.54 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI rose by 4.32 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) decreased, and 25 (49.02%) remained unchanged.