Iman Mazari’s Husband Hadi Chattha arrested over ‘Anti-State’ social media posts

ISLAMABAD – Lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, husband of renowned human rights advocate Imaan Mazari, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into controversial social media posts allegedly targeting Pakistan’s state and national security institutions.

Chattha, known for his dissent and social media post, was taken into custody immediately after appearing in an Islamabad court in wake of allegations that he amplified posts originally shared by his wife on X.

Officials described material as “anti-state” and highly provocative. The case escalated after an Islamabad court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for both Mazari and Chattha, after the couple failed to attend a scheduled hearing presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Chattha’s involvement arose solely from retweeting posts deemed controversial, making him a central figure in the ongoing probe.

As the investigation continues, authorities are scrutinizing the couple’s online activity under Pakistan’s strict national security and cybercrime laws, raising questions about freedom of expression and online dissent. Further proceedings are expected, keeping the legal spotlight firmly on this high-profile case.