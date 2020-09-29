'No NRO at any cost': PM Imran forms committee to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
'No NRO at any cost': PM Imran forms committee to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee comprising senior ministers and tasked Foreign Ministry and FIA to take steps for repatriation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that he will be brought back to the country at every cost.

Chairing a meeting of federal cabinet on Tuesday, the premier has directed the authorities concerned to immediate take steps to bring PML-N supremo and former three-time PM back to the country.

“No NRO at any cost,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Nawaz Sharif left the country by staging the drama of his illness.

The PM vowed that all legal options would be applied for repatriation of the PML-N supremo.

"Nawaz Sharif must appear before the courts after coming back to the country. Nobody will be pardoned over corruption,” the PM reiterated.

This is for the second time that the federal cabinet has announced to bring Nawaz Sharif back as two months earlier the same decision was made by the government but practically no progress was seen on part of the federal government.

More From This Category
Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri ...
01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Edu minister visits Islamabad schools as students ...
12:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan confirms 5 new deaths, 747 cases of ...
12:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Virgin Atlantic allowed to operate directs ...
11:59 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus ...
10:38 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day ...
09:52 AM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lion King sequel officially in the works
01:46 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr