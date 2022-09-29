Bakhtawar Bhutto shares health update on Asif Ali Zardari
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares health update on Asif Ali Zardari
Source: Screengrabs
Share

LAHORE – Former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated earlier this week and now his daughter Bakhtawar shared the update about her father’s health.

The elder daughter of the late Pakistani prime minister took to Twitter where she said Zardari is experiencing post-Covid complications, adding that his father is having an abnormal buildup of fluid in his lungs.

She added that the former President had also undergone a procedure in the provincial capital to treat the medical condition.

Furthermore, Bakhtawar added that his father was not physically able to take part in the flood relief efforts but his children are reaching flood-hit regions for relief work. She also expressed gratitude to those who expressed concerns for Zardari.

Earlier this week, the 67-year-old was hospitalized and a medical team, led by Dr. Asim Hussain, examined him and performed the procedure related to the lungs.

Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital 09:45 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

KARACHI – Former President and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private ...

This is the second time this year that Asif Zardari has been admitted to a hospital. Earlier in February 2022, he was shifted to a hospital in Lahore after his health deteriorated.

More From This Category
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed as farmers march ...
11:05 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Fawad Ch reveals what Army Chief told Imran Khan ...
09:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Chinese doctor shot dead in Karachi
11:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Forced retirement of 85 Rescue employees ...
09:45 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Sarah Inam laid to rest in Islamabad; father vows ...
06:56 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
NSC okays constitution of high-level committee to ...
10:10 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside PCB headquarters stirs controversy
10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr