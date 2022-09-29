KSIB issues strict community guidelines to combat online safety 

KARACHI - Kuaishou International Business (KSIB), parent business to leading short-form video platforms - Kwai and SnackVideo - released today their second Transparency Report covering from January 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2022.

Based on the results of the report, KSIB (Kwai/ SnackVideo) has set stricter Community Guidelines in order to further enhance protective measures taken by the platform to ensure user digital safety and wellbeing.

"Transparency Reports are important to us," said Calvin Liu, Head of Compliance, Communication, and Partnership. "They not only help us create a safer environment for our users but also ensure we are accountable to the actions we take to safeguard our platforms and protect its integrity."

Key highlights from the report include:

Community Safety Efforts that emphasize Integrity and Authenticity, Suicide and Self-Harm, and Dangerous Content to better balance the safety and experience of users.

Safeguarding Election Integrity contributing to the integrity of electoral processes and liberties, and limiting threats that misinformation poses online and offline to individuals and democratic institutions and norms.

Community Guidelines Enforcement marking 8,205,948 videos removed worldwide for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

Legal Requests identifying that KSIB established a centralized law enforcement portal to receive government requests in 2022 in order for authorities to be able to submit court orders and emergency requests where we assure them to respond promptly.

"Publishing a Transparency Report is one way for us to increase understanding and awareness of the policies, enforcement actions, and approach to privacy and security as well as to show our commitment to ensuring our users' online safety," concluded Liu.

KSIB Transparency Reports are available and downloadable through the following link:

Transparency Report 2021:

https://www.kwai.com/safety/resources?id=transparency https://snackvideo.com/transparency

Transparency Report 2022: