Naqvi slams Indian PM Modi for linking war to cricket after Asia Cup win

KARACHI – Asia Cup final was a blockbuster game between archrivals Pakistan and India and it should have been a night of sporting celebration which turned into a storm of accusations, political overtones, and one of the most shocking trophy controversies in cricket’s modern era.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging war into sports as Indian cricket team followed his orders by refusing to take the trophy.

Naqvi accused Modi of “desperation”, saying such theatrics destroys essence of the game. History preserved your humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan,” he said, adding no cricket match can change this truth.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Modi, celebrating India’s dramatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” while controversially tying the win to “#OperationSindoor,” a military reference that immediately set social media ablaze across both nations.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially notified ACC of their refusal. The trophy was swiftly withdrawn from the stage, leaving the ceremony incomplete and medals undelivered.