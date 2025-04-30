315 Indian citizens depart for India via Wagah Border, 201 Pakistanis return home

The ongoing flow of citizens returning to their respective countries continued today as 315 Indian nationals crossed the Wagah Border into India, while 201 Pakistanis made their way back to Lahore. This exchange follows the recent tension between Pakistan and India, prompting both countries to facilitate the repatriation of their citizens.

Among the departing Indians were two Pakistani women who were recently married in India. Authorities confirmed that both women were sent back to Pakistan, despite their marriages in India. This decision comes amidst the heightened scrutiny of cross-border travel, particularly regarding issues of dual nationality.

One of the women, speaking on the condition of anonymity, shared her distress over the situation. She explained that after her marriage in India, she gave birth to a son, but due to her Pakistani citizenship, she was forced to return to Pakistan. Her four-month-old son remains in India with her husband. The second woman also recounted her similar experience, stating that after marrying in India and having four children there, she was expelled due to her Pakistani nationality.

The repatriation of citizens is a direct consequence of the strained relations between Pakistan and India, which has led to mutual distrust and policies aimed at restricting the movement of citizens between the two nations. With the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India and a new directive for Pakistani nationals to leave India, the current diplomatic climate has led to increased challenges for individuals caught between the two countries.