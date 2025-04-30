Lake Saiful Malook reopened for tourists

ABBOTTABAD – Lake Saiful Malook has been reopened for tourists after six months as tourists can now enjoy the breathtaking landscapes in the region.

DSP Circle Paras Khushhal Khan said after the reopening of Naran, the road to Lake Saiful Malook was opened for four-by-four vehicles in a short time.

He said that six small and large glaciers were cleared from the lake road to restore it for jeep travel.

The Naran Hotel Association, in its message, said that tourists can enjoy the snow-covered lake and the cold weather.

Earlier, officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Balakot tehsil administration announced that the road to Naran has been reopened after five months of closure due to heavy snowfall.

Naran was closed for tourists in November last year, following heavy snowfall in the region.

The road had been opened after cutting glaciers that blocked the Kaghan Highway.

Naran is located in the upper Kaghan Valley in the Mansehra District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 1.5 tourists visit Naran every year.