Ashura: Mobile phone services to remain suspend in various cities until 10pm
11:42 AM | 30 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - The govt has suspended mobile phone services in various cities of Pakistan for security purposes as processions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashura, an official said on Sunday.  

 Mobile phone services were suspended on the routes and surrounding areas of the main 10th Muharram processions in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar,. Moreover, pillion riding and mobile phone services were also suspended in Gujranwala. 

Authorities have decided to suspend mobile phone services in Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan till 10pm. Cellphone services were also suspended in district Faisalabad.

Mobile phone services have been suspended in Multan from 6am and will remain until 10pm. 

In Quetta, the internet and mobile phone services have been suspended till midnight.  

