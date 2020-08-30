Indian army kills 7 people in held Kashmir
Web Desk
01:27 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
SRINAGAR - At least seven people were killed in 24 hours in Indian-Administered Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday.

As per reports, Indian forces opened fire and shelled at Muharram 9 processions in Srinagar, injuring several civilians.

In Pulwama District, security forces three young men out of their homes and shot them dead after an Indian soldier was killed in the area.

In Shopian District’s Kelwara, four young men were killed.

