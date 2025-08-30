Floods 2025: PDMA assures Lahore is Safe as Sutlej Swells at Ganda Singh Wala

LAHORE – Rivers Ravi and Sutlej witnessed alarming levels, sparking urgent evacuation orders in dozens of villages across Punjab. Authorities are racing against time as floodwaters threaten lives and property.

Flood Forecasting Division reported alarming inflows and outflows on Saturday. Ravi at Shahdara remains at 148,400 cusecs, Balloki at 186,230 cusecs, and Sutlej at Sulemanki 138,058 cusecs while Chenab River is also swelling, with medium floods recorded at Qadirabad (171,344 cusecs) and Jassar (80,220 cusecs).

A high flood emergency has been declared at Ganda Singh Wala, forcing villagers near Talwar Post and border settlements including Maan, Tatara, and Bheer Sodiyan, to evacuate immediately. Warnings have also gone out for Rasul Nagar, Bazidpur, Fatoohi Wala, and Bheeriyan Kalan.

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stressed that Lahore is safe, but the race to protect Kasur city has become a top priority.

In Sindh, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro confirmed that waters from three rivers are heading toward the province, placing Katcha areas on high alert. He added that breaching embankments is off the table, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

With rivers swelling to unprecedented levels, authorities are on high alert as communities brace for more chaos. Massive rains this week caused three rivers in Punjab to rise and overflow.

Since June, the strong monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides, killing more than 800 people across Pakistan.