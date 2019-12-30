Banks to remain closed on Wednesday
05:44 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.
All banks /Development Finance Institutions (DFIs)/microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date, the SBP said in a statement.
However, all employees of banks /DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual.
