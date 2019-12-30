Romanian woman dies after catching fire during operation
Web Desk
11:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Romanian woman dies after catching fire during operation
Share

BUCHAREST – A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said Monday, in a case which has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system. 

The pancreatic cancer patient died Sunday after suffering burns to 40 percent of her body when surgeons used an electrical scalpel despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant.

Contact with the flammable disinfectant caused combustion and the patient "ignited like a torch", lawmaker Emanuel Ungureanu said on his Facebook page, citing medical staff at the capital's Floreasca urgent care hospital.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FEmanuel.Ungureanu.USR%2Fvideos%2F999495477091581%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

A nurse threw a bucket of water onto the 66-year-old Romanian to prevent the December 22 fire from spreading.

The health ministry vowed to investigate the "unfortunate incident".

More From This Category
Romanian woman dies after catching fire during ...
11:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht ...
08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Turkey starts to use robots for health exams in ...
05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2019
Zhengzhou becomes first Chinese city to fully ...
04:33 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
Australian man survives croc attack by gouging ...
01:55 PM | 16 Nov, 2019
Russian military "will soon be capable of" ...
04:28 PM | 6 Oct, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors
12:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr