Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 December 2021
09:09 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|179.6
|180.8
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.5
|50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.6
|47.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127
|128.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137.5
|139
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|129
|131
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160
|160.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani camels shine at world’s largest camel festival in Saudi12:23 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
-
- In a first, Pakistan forms Hindu leaders’ body to look after ...11:19 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Punjab announces schedule of matric, intermediate exams10:48 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Govt to present mini-budget today as opposition heading for showdown10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Arif Lohar's young son sets the stage on fire!12:15 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Is this Alizeh Shah smoking publicly in viral video?10:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021