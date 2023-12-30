Search

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries  

Today, you may surrender to the opposition and criticism from your work place colleagues. You may have chance to make the most of what is being offered. You can reduce a lot of the stress related to today’s financial obligations by planning and thinking. Stay blessed and composed.

Taurus 

Today, it is important to note that life is very challenging when you ought to own your promise. If you are not exercising the right self-control in terms of your default habits, you can find yourself in a very difficult situation related to your financial matters. Be optimist today.

Gemini 

Today, the good news will appear to you in every aspect. You may be investing in risk-free property business. There is an opportunity that you are flourishing in making money from transactions in reality. Enjoy the spirits by spending time with friends.

Cancer 

Today, your path may also be difficult, and you will not be ready to achieve your goals quickly. You may suffer due to your relationship. You need to show patience to your near and dear friends and family members. Be conscious of your chronic health issues.

Leo

Today, you will receive blessings in the style of improvement in your present financial condition. Many of you have already been blessed with extraordinary knowledge related to finance and investing. It’s high time to start investment in public sector. Invite you family members for success.

Virgo

Today, your health may be excellent but don’t need to do over work and over-consciousness. You may get maximum property but stay calm and serene. Be health conscious but take exercise daily. Stay composed and disciplined.

Libra

Today, it is possible that you may face some difficult situations in your studies. You have to accomplish your tasks timely and ignore criticism of your colleagues. You would expect to experience an increase in your health and fitness. Spend time with your family.

Scorpio 

Today, you need to refuse to accept something that you need to be justified. Scorpio people have the vision to achieve their goals, and the way they make their money is also responsible for increasing the bottom lines of their business. Distribute alms among the poor and the deserving.

Sagittarius

Today, the good news is that you attract everything you want into your life. It is possible that the first half today. You have a strong desire to work with people. If you do not give enough space to your spouse, it may cause some tension in your relationship. Be optimist to face odds of life. Be matured and sensible.

Capricorn  

Today, you may have the good news that you can learn new things as well as increase the variety of things you do. You need to plan financial opportunities for future that will lead to money gains for those who benefit from them. Plan a recreational visit with family after hectic works.

Aquarius  

Today, keep moving forward and don't give up at any stage for official tasks. The simplest days of your life are still ahead of you. Be especially cautious and focused on the state of your finances at all times. Adapt a conscious and calculated attitude. Be positive and practical minded.

Pisces

Today, if you will have to organize a celebration for your colleagues, you may have to shell out some cash for them. Funding cash in the securities market is not a wise call at this time due to the current market conditions. Follow your insight and pulse. Stay composed and organized.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 30 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525

