As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas handed over eight Israeli hostages to the Red Cross today, paving the way for the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

According to Israeli media, Hamas freed an Israeli female soldier, five Thai citizens, and two more Israeli women from Gaza. The 20-year-old soldier, Agam Berger, was released from the Jabalia refugee camp, followed by 29-year-old Erbel Yehud and 80-year-old Gadi Moses.

In a surprising move, Hamas chose the destroyed home of its slain leader, Yahya Sinwar, as the location for the handover. A large crowd of Palestinians gathered there, mourning their fallen leader.

Despite the destruction, Hamas fulfilled its commitment with patience and discipline, ensuring the safe transfer of hostages to the Red Cross.

Last week, Hamas freed four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. This hostage-prisoner exchange marks the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement brokered in Qatar.