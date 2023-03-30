Salary and perks of Pakistan’s accountability chief revised

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has revised the rules and regulations for the appointment of the head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its salary and perks.

The Ministry of Law of Justice issued a notification stating that the appointment rules for the NAB chief will be equivalent to that of a judge of the Supreme Court.

From now on, the anti-graft watchdog’s chairman will receive a salary of Rs1.7 million, besides availing additional perks.

The government will provide him official residence, two cars, free electricity up to 2,000 units and 600 litres of petrol per month. He will also be authorised to acquire two kanal plots in the federal capital.

Earlier this month, the federal government approved the appointment of Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as NAB chairman for the period of three years.