Professor proposes in class… gets thrashed by slippers; video goes viral

MUMBAI – A medical college professor in southern Indian city of Bangalore faced slapstick after allegedly proposing to a female student during class.

According to reports, the student, joined by some quick-to-act classmates, responded with slippers and slaps instead of “I do.” A video circulating on social media shows the professor telling the student, “You told me, ‘I love you,’” which the student immediately shot down, declaring, “I never said that.”

#Shocking #incident from #Bengaluru A professor allegedly proposed to his student in front of the entire class at a medical college in Nelamangala. Situation escalated outside — students reportedly thrashed him. Serious questions raised on ethics in education system#Breaking pic.twitter.com/nXiMItZGMt — जागरूक जनता न्यूज़ with bharat (@JAGRUK_JN) March 26, 2026

Undeterred, the professor, microphone in hand, announced, “Today I want to propose to one of the most important girls among us,” turning the lecture hall into a stage for drama rather than anatomy.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with classmates joining in to physically reprimand the professor, giving him a lesson no medical textbook could teach: some declarations are better left outside the classroom.