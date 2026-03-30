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Professor proposes in class… gets thrashed by slippers; video goes viral

By Staff Reporter
6:45 pm | Mar 30, 2026
Professor Proposes In Class Gets Thrashed By Slippers Video Goes Viral

MUMBAI – A medical college professor in southern Indian city of Bangalore faced slapstick after allegedly proposing to a female student during class.

According to reports, the student, joined by some quick-to-act classmates, responded with slippers and slaps instead of “I do.” A video circulating on social media shows the professor telling the student, “You told me, ‘I love you,’” which the student immediately shot down, declaring, “I never said that.”

Undeterred, the professor, microphone in hand, announced, “Today I want to propose to one of the most important girls among us,” turning the lecture hall into a stage for drama rather than anatomy.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with classmates joining in to physically reprimand the professor, giving him a lesson no medical textbook could teach: some declarations are better left outside the classroom.

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Staff Reporter

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