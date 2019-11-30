Court extends Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand for 14 days
Share
LAHORE - A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) has extended former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for 14 days in heroin smuggling case on Saturday.
The court adjourned the hearing till December 14.
Rana Sanaullah, who served as Punjab’s law minister in Sharifs’ tenure, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on July 1, for his alleged links with drug traffickers in the eastern province.
The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.
The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019