Legislation on extension in COAS' tenure to be made with consensus, says Firdous
Web Desk
12:41 PM | 30 Nov, 2019
Legislation on extension in COAS' tenure to be made with consensus, says Firdous
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the extension in Army Chief's tenure is an issue of national interest and legislation on it would be made with the consensus of all political parties in Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to contact the opposition leaders for developing consensus over the issue.

She said the committee comprises Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, the Radio Pakistan reported.

