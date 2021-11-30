Petroleum prices in Pakistan to remain unchanged in December

10:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Petroleum prices in Pakistan to remain unchanged in December
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government announced on Tuesday that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the first half of December. 

Following the decision, the petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre and that the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil would also remain unchanged at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 respectively.

More info to follow...

More From This Category
Global efforts needed for economic uplift of ...
07:48 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Punjab Governor announces to contest next general ...
08:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by ...
05:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Haier inaugurates Electronics World in Peshawar
05:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
IHC CJ directs Rana Shamim to submit written ...
12:20 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar criticises own govt for ...
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani model apologises over photoshoot at Kartarpur gurdwara
09:53 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr