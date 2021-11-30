Petroleum prices in Pakistan to remain unchanged in December
10:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD - The federal government announced on Tuesday that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the first half of December.
Following the decision, the petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre and that the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre.
The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil would also remain unchanged at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 respectively.
More info to follow...
